KITCHENER -- Stratford native Justin Bieber has launched a new quarantine reality series with his wife Hailey from their home in Puslinch, Ont.

The 12-episode series, called “The Biebers on Watch,” kicked off on Monday with the superstar couple heading out on Puslinch Lake to talk about their journey as a couple.

“Would you say that this is one of the most beautiful places that you’ve been?” asks Justin. Hailey responds, calling it their “sanctuary.”

The series, streaming on the Facebook Watch platform, will be filmed around the Biebers’ 101-acre property on Puslinch Lake, where the two are quarantined.

Episodes will allow fans to take a closer look into the couple’s life, along with details of their life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

New episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

This series comes after Justin’s recent YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. That project set a record for the most-watched YouTube original in its first week.

Bieber has made a couple of surprise local impacts recently, including an impromptu call with a pair of Cambridge sisters.

The couple also bought lunch for the staff at Stratford General Hospital last week.