News outlet TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber has bought a $5 million mansion just off of Puslinch Lake.

The home was listed as a 9000 square foot “waterfront luxury home” that backs out onto more than 100,000 acres of land.

According to sources the property used to be a stable and now comes with its own private horse racing track.

The video below posted by the Cliff Rego Real Estate team shows off the impressive home.

Bieber reportedly closed the deal on Monday.

There is no word yet on when the singer is moving in, or whether he plans to make this his permanent home with fiancée Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber and Baldwin have been spotted around his hometown of Stratford several times in the past few weeks.