STRATFORD -- One of Stratford’s best-known sons is earning praise for giving back to healthcare workers, and his hometown, during the pandemic.

Two hundred sandwiches were donated to staff at Stratford General Hospital by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Social media began lighting up with reports of the donation on Thursday afternoon.

Both were recognized on Twitter for their generosity.

Huge shoutout to @justinbieber , @haileybieber and @Sirkelfoods for providing our lunch today in the payroll and finance departments of the Stratford General Hospital. Thank you so much! This was a wonderful surprise �� pic.twitter.com/8npR6pl2Aw — mrsdehaankey (@mrsdehaankey) April 30, 2020

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been staying at their place near Puslinch during the pandemic.

The food was made at Sirkel Foods in Stratford. Owner Kelly Ballantyne says she this is something she won’t soon forget.

“To find out that it was for Justin and Hailey was super cool,” she told CTV News during a phone callThursday evening.

Ballantyne says she was glad to have the opportunity to help out the hospital staff.

“To be able to make it for them and to drop it off and see the pictures and the thanks to everyone who was involved is really overwhelming. It’s a really cool feeling.”

She adds that these gestures are what make the Stratford community great, especially during tough times like the pandemic – when business owners are also worried about their futures.

“We are all really working together and Stratford is a really cool place. We have a lot of really great people in Stratford and everyone is banding together and supporting each other right now.”