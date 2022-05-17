'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher

Large dreamcatcher built by Anishnabeg Outreach. Photo credit: Stephen Jackson Large dreamcatcher built by Anishnabeg Outreach. Photo credit: Stephen Jackson

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver