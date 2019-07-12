

CTV Kitchener





The verdict is in: after 14 long weeks, a jury of seven women and five men found Glenn Bauman guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

The decision came down around 3 p.m. on Friday in front of a courtroom crowded with about 70 people.

Bauman sat at a desk behind his lawyers, wearing his hair slicked back.

He was on trial for the murders of his common-law wife, Linda Daniel, and her teenage daughter, Cheyenne.

It was alleged that they happened at the house the family shared in Wellesley Township in 2011.

Shortly after that time, Bauman moved to Valleyview, Alta. to work in the oil patch. Regional police followed him there, executing an undercover sting operation that led to his arrest.

The Crown's key witness, an undercover police officer involved in the sting, and testimony that a human finger bone was found on the Wellesley Township property, were among evidence that convinced jurors of Bauman's guilt.

The trial has not been an easy one: at 14 weeks, it went almost twice as long as the original eight week expectation, and it wasn't exactly smooth sailing.

Shortly after the opening statements, a mistrial was called for. Weeks later, Bauman told the judge he'd waive his right to counsel, offering to take the pulpit himself.

The jury didn't know that information until after they had reached their verdict.

Bauman's sentencing will happen some time in the future, possibly in September.