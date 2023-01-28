Judge dismisses Region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
For almost a year now the Region has been trying to clear the site to build a new central transit hub.
In court documents obtained by CTV on Friday, Justice M. Valente dismisses the region's bid for an injunction, and declines to declare the homeless individuals living in the encampment in breach of a regional by-law.
He also says the region doesn't have enough accessible shelter space for the homeless population.
The ruling reads in part, "The region does not have adequate accessible shelter spaces for its homeless population of some 1100 individuals".
Valente goes on to say that the by-law the region has used to enforce encampment orders "…deprives the homeless residents of the Encampment of life, liberty and security of the person in a manner not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice and is not saved by section 1 of the charter."
In a statement to CTV, Regional Chair Karen Redman says, “We have received this afternoon’s decision of Justice Valente and will consider next steps and the impacts of this decision.Our commitment to supporting those experiencing homelessness continues, as we work to implement innovative and person-centred solutions, including our Interim Housing Solutions and the development of a Plan to End Chronic Homelessness. We want to acknowledge and appreciate the incredible staff and leaders working in the homelessness system and remain concerned about the health and safety of those living in unsanctioned encampments across the region.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, ''I'm just trying to go home.'
CRA head says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to review all ineligible pandemic payments
The head of the Canada Revenue Agency says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to fully review $15.5 billion in potentially ineligible pandemic wage benefit payments flagged by Canada's Auditor General.
Lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
'This is too much': B.C. mom records police handcuffing 12-year-old in hospital
A review has been launched after police officers were recorded restraining a handcuffed Indigenous child on the floor of a Vancouver hospital – an incident the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has denounced as "horrendous."
WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won't affect Canada's response: Tam
The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada's top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada's response to the coronavirus will not change.
Canadian university faculty getting older, more female compared to 50 years ago: StatCan
Canadian university professors are mostly older and increasingly more female compared to 50 years ago, a new report from Statistics Canada has found.
Canadian Hyundai vehicles unaffected by theft issue in the U.S., company says
Hyundai cars in Canada don't have the same anti-theft issue compared to those in the United States, a company spokesperson says, following reports that two American auto insurers are refusing to write policies for older models.
Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death
The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger was evident around the NBA on Friday, the day that video was released showing how Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was killed by five Memphis police officers. Several teams released statements of support for the family, as did the National Basketball Players Association.
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.
London
-
'The textbook definition of plagiarism': Educators mobilize to counter essay-writing app ChatGPT
Educators are hoping to write a new chapter in the story of ChatGPT, and it’s one that sees limits on the program’s ability to do school work for students.
-
Downtown BRT route over-budget as remaining routes face double-digit inflation
Inflation has driven the cost to build London’s first rapid transit route over budget and threatens to increase the price tag for the two remaining routes.
-
Kincardine prepares for downtown ‘reconstruction’
In a few months, you won’t be able to drive through Kincardine’s downtown. It will be a several block long construction zone.
Windsor
-
Availability hits record low and prices are up in Windsor rental market: report
A new report shows the rental unit vacancy rate in Windsor has hit a record low and the prices have increased.
-
Windsor, Ont., riverfront home involved in U.S. human smuggling case tracked by federal authorities
A multi-million dollar Windsor, Ont., home is at the centre of a human smuggling investigation, according to federal authorities in the U.S.
-
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, ''I'm just trying to go home.'
Barrie
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
-
Colts visit fans at RVH who were struck by car beside the arena
Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell, as well as the captain and alternate captain of the Colts, Brandt Clarke and Jacob Frasca visited the two patients at RVH this week.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., woman was discriminated against when she was fired, tribunal rules
The manager of a Tim Hortons in North Bay was wrong to fire a long-term employee because of her physical limitations, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Sault launches parking survey to determine usage, parking habits and needs
A survey on parking at city-owned lots throughout the city, as well as on-street parking downtown, began recently in the Sault.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Councillor calls on Canadian Tire Centre to cancel Jordan Peterson event
An Ottawa councillor is calling on the Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Centre to cancel controversial psychologist and self-help author Jordan Peterson's book tour stop on Monday night.
Toronto
-
TTC deploying 80 additional staff to focus on safety amid rash of violence
The TTC is adding dozens of staff across the system daily in an effort to increase safety as it grapples with recent violent attacks that have left many riders shaken.
-
Lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
-
Toronto police release photos of suspect in TTC bus stabbing at Old Mill Station
Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke that left a teenage boy injured on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
'The sorrow doesn't go away:' Commemoration for victims of Quebec City mosque shooting
On Jan. 29, 2017, six men were killed and five others injured shortly after evening prayer at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. Montrealers gathered Friday to commemorate the victims and call for action amid a rise in hate crimes.
-
Remembering the horrors of the Holocaust 78 years after liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau
In an emotional and powerful speech at an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Ottawa, a survivor stressed the importance of remembering the millions of victims murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War and underscored the need to stand up against anti-semitism and hate.
-
Quebec forms 'action group' on French language to halt 'decline'
The Francois Legault government announced the formation of an interdepartmental 'action group' on the French language to find ways to halt the 'decline' of the language in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Property taxes are going up in Halifax. Services will likely be cut anyway.
In trying to prevent of a large tax increase, Halifax councillors face another problem. They have to find more than $13 million in savings -- that means cuts.
-
Moncton fire department gives update on woman, children sent to hospital
With three structure fires in three days, it's been a busy week for the Moncton Fire Department.
Winnipeg
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southeast Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
Grade 12 final exams no longer happening in Manitoba
From a pandemic pause to a permanent practice, Grade 12 students in Manitoba are no longer having to take final exams.
Calgary
-
Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.
-
‘Back to being civil’: Coutts residents continue to heal one year after border blockade
The quiet streets of Coutts are a stark contrast to one year ago, when more than 100 vehicles blocked the highway in opposition to COVID-19 measures
-
Lethbridge police trying to locate missing woman last seen on Blood Reserve
Lethbridge police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.
Edmonton
-
John de Ruiter makes first court appearance; book author says women in Oasis have been 'traumatized'
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting four of his female followers between 2017 and 2020 made his first court appearance in Edmonton.
-
Court documents allege a range of harassment and 'hostile environment for women' at Leduc Fire Services
New details have emerged in an ongoing civil lawsuit against the City of Leduc as court documents detail allegations that women working as firefighters experienced systemic discrimination and sexual assault.
-
Alberta Justice spokespeople deliver duelling statements on prosecutor email review
An Alberta government email review of whether Premier Danielle Smith’s office interfered with Crown prosecutors has taken a confusing turn, with duelling statements from two spokespeople on what was investigated.
Vancouver
-
'This is too much': B.C. mom records police handcuffing 12-year-old in hospital
A review has been launched after police officers were recorded restraining a handcuffed Indigenous child on the floor of a Vancouver hospital – an incident the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has denounced as "horrendous."
-
Delaying decision on Surrey's policing plans was the right move, councillors say
B.C.’s public safety minister made the right call asking for more information before approving Surrey's policing plans, according to two city councillors.
-
New Vancouver tax intended to chip away at FIFA World Cup costs
The price of hosting the FIFA World Cup is rising in Vancouver, and the province is using a new tool to help cover the costs.