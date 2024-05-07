KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Early morning house fire results in extensive damage: Kitchener fire

    A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    No injuries were reported after an early morning fire on Monday at a residence on Daytona Street in Kitchener.

    Kitchener fire says around 19 firefighters responded to the scene at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

    The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries reported.

    Kitchener fire says the cause was electrical. They say the fire caused around $500,000 in damages.

    Emergency services could not confirm if the residents will be displaced.

