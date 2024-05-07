Early morning house fire results in extensive damage: Kitchener fire
No injuries were reported after an early morning fire on Monday at a residence on Daytona Street in Kitchener.
Kitchener fire says around 19 firefighters responded to the scene at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
Kitchener fire says the cause was electrical. They say the fire caused around $500,000 in damages.
Emergency services could not confirm if the residents will be displaced.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Federal government grants B.C.'s request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces
The federal government is granting British Columbia's request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces, nearly two weeks after the province asked to end its pilot project early over concerns of public drug use.
Testifying in hush money trial, adult film actor Stormy Daniels describes first meeting Trump
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump's hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential election 10 years later.
MPs agree Canadian gov't should improve new disability benefit
The federal government needs to safeguard the incoming Canada Disability Benefit from clawbacks and do more to ensure it actually meets the stated aim of lifting people living with disabilities out of poverty, MPs from all parties agree.
King Charles too busy to see son Prince Harry during U.K. trip
Prince Harry will not be seeing his father King Charles during his current visit to Britain as the monarch will be too busy, Harry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Boy Scouts of America changing name for first time in 114 years, aiming for inclusivity
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's handling of Poilievre's 'wacko' House turfing a clear sign of Liberal desperation
When Speaker Greg Fergus tossed out Pierre Poilievre from the House last week, "those of us who have experience as parliamentarians simply couldn't believe our eyes," writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
Katy Perry's mom was fooled by AI images of the singer at the Met Gala
Katy Perry did not attend the Met Gala on Monday, but some of the singer’s fans – and even her mom – thought she did.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
A roundup of a different kind for Huron OPP
Officers in Central Huron helped a local resident round up a sow and her piglets.
-
Highway 401 reopens after two separate crashes
Two unrelated crashes caused slowdowns on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor man on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list arrested
A Windsor man on Canada’s list of most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Edmonton, according to Windsor police.
-
Active investigation after report of dead body near east Windsor mall
Windsor police say there is an active investigation near the Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor.
-
Wanted offender unlawfully at large for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has apprehended a wanted offender who went unlawfully at large nine years ago.
Barrie
-
Barrie city council proposes new turf sports field along waterfront
The City of Barrie is looking to take a step forward with plans for a new multi-use sports field along the waterfront, which will be brought to the general committee this week.
-
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
-
Barrie city councillors spearhead efforts to utilize vacant land for housing
Barrie city councillors are working to address the pressing issue of vacant land with what Mayor Alex Nuttall has termed "desperately needed housing."
Northern Ontario
-
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
-
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Travis Green to be head coach of the Ottawa Senators
Travis Green, 53, is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Person in distress prompts police response in Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that has prompted shelter-in-place orders is over a barricaded individual in distress.
-
Drivers could face mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police warn drivers pulled over for a traffic stop may be asked to provide a breath sample, as the service continues to see a rise in impaired drivers on the roads.
Toronto
-
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
One male dead after being found trapped under steamroller in Whitby
One person has died after they were found trapped under a steamroller Tuesday morning in Whitby.
-
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Montreal
-
Quebec looking to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
-
Montreal police, prosecutors launch project to better address strangulation cases
Montreal police and the Quebec prosecutor's office are launching a pilot project to help authorities better address domestic violence-related strangulations.
-
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
Atlantic
-
2 dead after boat capsizes in Annapolis River; N.S. RCMP believes alcohol a factor
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
-
Crash between pickup truck, motorcycle leaves 1 man dead: N.S. RCMP
A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Union Corner, N.S., on Sunday.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
Winnipeg
-
Loblaws boycott arrives in Winnipeg
Fed up with the ever rising price of food, an online movement has sprung up to fight back in the form of a boycott.
-
'A big concern for us': Virologist on danger of avian flu outbreak coming to Canadian cattle
A Canadian virologist says an avian flu outbreak decimating wildlife in the United States should give us pause on this side of the border.
-
Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigate vandalism of Cochrane's iconic Men of Vision statue
Cochrane's iconic The Men of Vision statue has been fenced off after vandals seemingly sawed into it.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cold, wet and windy – heavy, wet snow and up to 100 mm of rain possible in southern Alberta
An intense low pressure system of just 986 mb situated south of Saskatchewan will be the main weather maker in central and southern Alberta Tuesday.
-
Alberta UCP facing growing pushback following introduction of municipalities bill
It was a long time ago, but Jan Novotny still remembers the tanks rumbling through his hometown of Prague in 1968 when the Soviet Union enforced its will on the people of what was then Czechoslovakia.
Edmonton
-
Oilers captain McDavid named Hart finalist along with MacKinnon, Kucherov
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named a finalist for this year's Hart Trophy on Tuesday as he seeks to win the NHL's most valuable player award for a second straight season.
-
Alberta ombudsman says rules for developmental disabilities program unfair
Alberta's provincial ombudsman says a government body has unfairly denied a young man with autism the supports he needs.
-
Alberta UCP facing growing pushback following introduction of municipalities bill
It was a long time ago, but Jan Novotny still remembers the tanks rumbling through his hometown of Prague in 1968 when the Soviet Union enforced its will on the people of what was then Czechoslovakia.
Vancouver
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government has approved B.C.'s request to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
11% decrease year-over-year in toxic drug deaths, B.C.'s March data shows
At least 192 people died in B.C. from toxic drugs in March, the latest data from the provincial coroner shows.
-
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.