Firefighters in Centre Wellington will be paying tribute Monday to their former Fire Chief.

Jack Karn died on November 8 at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus.

Karn started at the Fergus Fire Department in 1974 and two decades later was promoted to Fire Chief.

He served as the Assistant Chief for Centre Wellington Fire & Rescue from 2003 until his retirement in 2011.

Karn is also the father of the Centre Wellington Deputy Chief Jonathan Karn.

Visitation will be held Monday at the Graham Giddy Funeral Home in Fergus.

Brad Patton, the current Fire Chief for Centre Wellington, says firefighters will be mustering at the Fergus Fire Station at 5:30 p.m. before heading to the funeral home.

All of them will be in full dress uniform with gloves.

The funeral will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Tuesday, followed by burial at Belsyde Cemetery in Fergus.

The family is asking for all donations to made to the oncology unit at Groves Memorial Hospital.