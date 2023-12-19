'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
Damien Edwin was visiting family on Karn Street in Kitchener, Ont. on Saturday evening. He was outside the home saying goodbye to his daughter and her boyfriend around 7 p.m. when a man down the street caught his attention.
“He was yelling obscenities about speeding vehicles. I wasn’t paying him any mind because I wasn’t driving and my daughter’s boyfriend, who was about to be driving his car, hadn’t even gotten into the car yet,” Edwin said.
“[My daughter and her boyfriend] left and then the cussing and the obscene language continued. So I looked down the street and realized the gentleman was facing my direction.”
Edwin said he asked the man who he was speaking to.
“That’s when he started to yell the racial slurs about ‘you Black blah blah blah,” he explained. “He said: ‘it’s you I’m talking to. I just got out of prison. You can come down here and we can deal with it.’”
Edwin said the man briefly disappeared on a property a few houses away, and he thought the situation was over.
“Then he came back, minus a jacket, with something in his hand walking up the street towards me,” Edwin said.
“It’s not until he was about 10 to 15 feet away that I realized it was an axe he had – a full on, long-handled axe.”
Edwin said the man walked right up to him and stood about two feet away.
“He was yelling these racial slurs. Saying ‘you Black so-and-so, you better get back to where you came from, why are you here?”
Damien Edwin is seen in his Kitchener home on Dec. 18, 2023. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
Edwin said he stayed calm, but didn’t back down. As the slurs continued, Edwin called police to report it and the man left.
“The dispatcher tried to get me to go in the home, but I knew my wife was out and she was going to be back soon so I refused to go in. I stood out there until [police] came because I didn’t know if she came and he was still out there what would have happened,” Edwin explained.
He said police arrived quickly. They located and arrested the suspect.
Amanda Edwin, his wife, showed up with their niece a few minutes later while police were there.
“There were three cop cars around and I thought ‘okay, this is something serious,’” she said.
Amanda said she’s proud of how her husband handled the situation, but is also scared that it happened in the first place.
“He’s right in terms of we tend to sit back too much and not say anything, or let things slide under the table and not do anything,” she explained.
“I guess the fear [is] that people believe that they can do that and it’s okay for them to do it. It’s not okay for someone to go home and come back with an axe, because to me, that’s intention.”
The 52-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and break and enter. Waterloo regional police said he was held in custody for a bail hearing.
On Monday, police announced they are treating the investigation as a “hate-motivated crime.”
“Based on the totality of the investigation, including racial slurs uttered by the accused, officers determined that the offences of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose were motivated by hate,” Const. Melissa Quarrie with Waterloo Regional Police Service explained in an emailed statement.
“A hate-motivated crime is a crime that is motivated by bias, prejudice or hate towards an identifiable group.”
‘I’M TIRED’
Edwin’s family moved to Canada from Trinidad and Tobago in 2008. He said he’s experienced racism and micro-aggression multiple times over the years and despite some societal progress, it still exists.
“We need to do more to talk about these things because it’s happening way too often in our own community and it’s not being spoken about. I think the time has come for us to start saying it when it happens because we need to do better as a society,” he said.
When he saw the stranger approaching him with an axe, Edwin said he was afraid but knew he had to take action. In this case, that meant not backing down.
“I’m tired. I’m basically tired of this and so that fight or flight mechanism that we all experience – I decided, you know what, it stops here. I’m not easily intimidated. Was I fearful? Yes. But a decision had to be made at that point in time and I was ready to make that decision,” he said.
“Thankfully it ended how it did, but having to make that conscious decision to not run – I’m tired of running, we’re tired of running.”
He said he also recognized it was important to stay calm.
“Because when, and if, we react, we’re always seen as the aggressor. The negative one. Because that’s what history has portrayed us as – the angry Black man or the angry Black woman – which is unfortunate because we really have no out in terms of how society views us.”
Amanda volunteers with the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region. She said things like this are happening too often.
“We constantly hear about the aggressions and all the racist comments and the things that people say,” she said.
“It’s not right. Society is evolving too quickly and we are too modern now for us to still be at that stage of being racist. Why? For me it’s about a lack of awareness.”
Edwin hopes sharing his story will inspire others to speak out about similar experiences to raise awareness about the hate that still exists.
“I want folks to know it’s okay to speak out – they need to. The more we’re able to speak out on something like this, the more our society or community is aware how very engrained it is and that, hopefully, will start shedding the light that we as a society really do need to take stock,” he said.
“We need to stop being reactionary and take a more proactive approach to this and not just give it that proverbial lip service.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
BREAKING Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Ontario grandmother buys $500 Walmart gift card that was nearly empty. Here's what happened
For the last six months, an Ontario grandmother has been trying to get her money back after buying a Walmart gift card that turned out to be nearly empty when her grandson wanted to use it.
London
-
Downtown London, Ont. shooting, sex assault suspect in custody after nearly 7 months on the run
A man wanted in connection to downtown shooting and sexual assault in April of this year has been arrested in Mississauga, London police said on Tuesday.
-
Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash
OPP say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.
-
Snow squall warnings come down, blustery start to Tuesday
According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, Tuesday will start off a chance of ligh flurries with the main accumulation having already come overnight.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy EV Battery Plant celebrates construction milestone
Windsor’s new electric vehicle battery plant is celebrating a milestone as construction is almost 30 per cent complete.
-
Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men
Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.
-
Health officials warn parents of new nicotine pouches targeted to youth
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is sounding the alert about a new nicotine product targeted to youth and is being sold without age restrictions.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left IDs behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400
A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash in northwestern Ont.
Provincial police are issuing a warning after a man was seriously injured in a single snowmobile crash on a northwestern Ontario lake Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at the school's Ottawa campus.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning Gatineau hit-and-run
Gatineau police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in his forties in Gatineau.
-
Police looking for vehicle in hit-and-run that injured cyclist in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a driver struck a cyclist and fled the scene in Orléans on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
'Hatred will have no space in our city': Nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since onset of Israel-Hamas war
There have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Quebec health minister asks for public's help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
-
Quebec to postpone January school exams, dates to be confirmed
Quebec will postpone ministerial exams scheduled for January, confirmed Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman 'meritless' and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
-
3 Winnipeg police officers injured while trying to stop stolen vehicle
Three Winnipeg police officers were injured after they were hit by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
-
One person dead, another injured in Forest Lawn shooting
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
NEW
NEW Alberta ethics commissioner says rules followed in removal of ex-public health officer
Alberta’s ethics commissioner says no rules were broken when the former chief medical officer of health was hired — then promptly removed — for a new job with the province.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW Alberta ethics commissioner says rules followed in removal of ex-public health officer
Alberta’s ethics commissioner says no rules were broken when the former chief medical officer of health was hired — then promptly removed — for a new job with the province.
-
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
Vancouver
-
Human rights complaint over Vancouver's approach to homeless camp fast-tracked
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to fast-track a complaint from homeless encampment residents who have accused the City of Vancouver of discrimination.
-
B.C. man gets 18 months in jail after undercover Mountie delivers Tasers to home
A British Columbia man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after an undercover Mountie, disguised as a parcel carrier, delivered a package containing two imported Tasers to a home in the Okanagan.
-
2 pedestrians hit, injured by Tesla driver in South Vancouver: police
A Tesla driver hit two pedestrians in south Vancouver during the afternoon rush hour Monday, according to authorities.