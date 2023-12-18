Kitchener axe incident now considered 'hate-motivated crime' by police

Waterloo regional police are now calling an incident involving an axe in a Kitchener neighbourhood Saturday a “hate-motivated crime.”

Around 7 p.m. that day, officers were called to a home in the area of Karn Street and Belmont Avenue West for a report of a disturbance.

They said the victim was approached by an unknown man and the two got into an argument.

Police said the man left and then returned with an axe.

He left before police arrived at the home.

The 52-year-old was later arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and break and enter.

The victim was not hurt.

On Monday, police said they were treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and members of its’ Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit had reached out the victim to offer support.