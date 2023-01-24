'It's very devastating': Fergus business reeling after theft
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
Security footage captured around 4 a.m. on Sunday shows three individuals enter the business and proceed to take several items before loading them into a vehicle with a ‘rent this van’ sign on the back.
Part-owner Folkert van Roeden arrived at the scene shortly after the break-in.
“The initial feeling is more shock, right? How can this happen to us? We take all the necessary precautions,” van Roeden said.
A.S.E. Equipment opened its doors around two years ago.
"When these things happen, it’s very devastating,” van Roeden said.
“For us, being a young business, trying to make ends meet, we try our best to have the products here for our customers, then you show up to this, and your heart just sinks, your hard work is just gone to waste.”
Van Roeden says it’s clear to him the culprits knew where to go.
“It seems like they knew exactly what they were going for, whether they or one of the crew had been in the store before, because they came in for only Milwaukee product,” Roeden said.
‘TOO EARLY TO SAY’ IF SIMILAR BREAK-INS CONNECTED: POLICE
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating and hoping the surveillance video will help with a lead.
“We are hoping that someone might recognize someone from the surveillance, someone who was involved or maybe even some of the product involved,” said Wellington County OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham.
Police also say they have seen several similar crimes in the last several weeks.
“We have seen an uptick in the number of these kind of break-ins, these smash and grab jobs, with new product stolen quite quickly,” said Cunningham.
Earlier this month, several people drove a truck through the front doors of Aberfoyle Powersports, causing an estimated $30,000 in damages.
The incident was also captured by security cameras.
Police acknowledge there have been several similar break-ins over the past several weeks, but at this point can’t say if they are related.
“Investigators are going to look at the two situations and look for connections, but it’s too early to say,” Cunningham said.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
