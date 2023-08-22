'It’s pretty special': Baden's Beau Akey reflects on being drafted to NHL

Edmonton Oilers draft pick Beau Akey practices at RIM Park in Waterloo on Aug. 22, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) Edmonton Oilers draft pick Beau Akey practices at RIM Park in Waterloo on Aug. 22, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver