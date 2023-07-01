Here are the local players headed to the NHL
Five OHL hockey players with ties to Waterloo region and Guelph are getting the call up to the big leagues, including three Kitchener Rangers.
Ranger Carson Rehkopf was picked by the Seattle Kraken in the second round, 50th overall.
Kitchener Rangers' Carson Rehkopf watches on-ice testing ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
“Kitchener is such a first-class place, I think they do everything for our development,” Rehkopf told reporters in Nashville Thursday evening. “They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself and really play my game. It’s really helped me.”
His teammate Hunter Brzustewicz is headed to the Vancouver Canucks after being selected in the third round, 75th overall.
A third Ranger, Matthew Andonovski was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round.
Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey gets drafted by the Edmonton Oilers. June 29, 2023 (Viewer Submission)
Meanwhile Baden’s Beau Akey was picked by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.
The defenceman has been playing with the Barrie Colts and was named to Team Canada for the Capital City Challenge in 2021.
The Guelph Storm’s Cameron Allen was picked by the Washington Capital in the fifth round.
