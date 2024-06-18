'It's almost like the Hunger Games': Extended Day Program registration malfunction frustrates parents
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRSB) and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board opened up registration for extended day care for school aged children on Monday but overwhelming demand caused the system, called OneList, to malfunction.
For many parents, anticipation quickly turned to frustration.
“I was there from 8:30 a.m. all the way to about 3:00 p.m. until I finally gave up because I was just kept refreshing and retrying and retrying … It was basically my full time job yesterday trying to register my kid,” said Krista Soble, a frustrated parent. “It’s almost like the Hunger Games.”
WRDSB and WCDSB sent messaging to parents on Monday afternoon that they were shutting down the registration process.
They said parents will get a notification when registration is back open but on Tuesdsay evening, it was still not working.
“OneList will advise you in advance once registration reopens via email. For families who started the registration process and experienced technical difficulties they have captured your completed registration steps and you will receive notification to log back in and complete the process in priority order in accordance with the Waterloo Region District School Board Wait List Policy.”
According to OneHSN, the company who operates OneList, the issue stems from a Canada-wide policy change when it comes to before and after school care.
They said previously students already enrolled in a program would automatically have a spot next year. This year, because of the Canada-wide Early Learning Program, which necessitates licensing of the school board programs, every student must be re-registered.
”It's essentially a competition process now that has to occur in the late part of June, early part of July for those September spaces,” said Darryl Buck, president and CEO of OneHSN.
He said the OneList software required significant structural change, and it was thoroughly tested, but ultimately did not hold up to the demand.
“We had no means of testing the demand that hit the system all at once,” said Buck.
Buck said they are working hard to get the system back up and running.
“We've committed within the week to having that fix implemented and tested and then notifying the families when it’s available to go back in for the lottery or the registration process,” said Buck.
For parents like Soble, the website malfunction is frustrating, but it is the lack in communication from the school board that she said is most upsetting.
“They didn't let us know that there was a technical issue until after 5:00 p.m. so that's a whole working day of trying to get this system to work,” said Soble.
According to Soble and others who reached out to CTV, this is not an isolated incident.
“This seems to be a common issue with their website, things just don't seem to work and they just don't communicate well with what's happening with the website because this isn't the first time we've had issues with registration and they just don't seem to address the problems,” said Soble.
We reached out to both local school boards for comment and neither were available for an interview.
In a statement sent on Tuesday the WRDSB said:
“We recognize the inconvenience, confusion and worry that these technical issues have caused, and we appreciate the understanding and patience of families. We have conveyed the importance of resuming service as quickly as possible to OneList.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.