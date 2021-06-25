WATERLOO -- Almost one month ago, Waterloo Region confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant. In the four weeks since, the region has been classified as a Delta variant hotspot, with the spread of the virus so bad a move to Step 2 is now delayed.

At a June 25 COVID-19 regional update, the area’s top public health doctor, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, was asked how Waterloo Region got to this point.

"What we're seeing with our case and contact, and what we've seen since May, is mostly close contact (spread), without distancing, masking, social gatherings that weren't recommended," she said. "With Delta, it can take off and that's what we've seen. We saw something change in late May and increased significantly in June."

Dr. Wang explained it takes longer to confirm a case as the Delta variant due to the need to perform genomic sequencing on the sample coupled with provincial lab capacity.

She added Delta cases were originally brought in by travel before getting a foothold in the community.

"What we're really seeing is that phenomenon of one case leading to 10, leading to 15," Dr. Wang said. "Very easily spread, and you have the conditions for the spread because people are in close contact, not adhering all the time to the public health measures, then it spreads very quickly."

Below is a timeline of how the Delta variant's trajectory in Waterloo Region, from first confirmed cases to explosive community spread.

DELTA VARIANT TIMELINE IN WATERLOO REGION

MARCH 26: NOT ENOUGH VACCINES

Well before the Delta variant took hold in the community, the region's top public health doctor said Waterloo Region was being shortchanged in COVID-19 vaccine doses. The health officials would go on to say lower vaccination rates compared to provincial averages is a factor in the Delta variant gaining a foothold in June.

MAY 26: FIRST DELTA CASES CONFIRMED

Health officials confirmed the region's first four cases of the Delta variant on May 26. Three of the cases were linked to travel, while the fourth had an unknown transmission source. That same day, Waterloo Region logged 60 new COVID-19 infections.

MAY 31: NUNAVUT MINE OUTBREAK

Late May, health officials warned anyone in Waterloo Region who had worked at a Nunavut mine since April 30 to consider themselves a high risk Delta variant contact. Those individuals were asked to self-isolate. Both Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health officials confirmed local cases linked to the mine outbreak.

JUNE 1: ACTIVE CASES DIP BELOW 300

Active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dipped below 300 for the first time since March on June 1, with 288 active cases. The following day, there were 295 active cases. So far, this was the last time active cases fell below 300 in the month of June.

JUNE 2: SHELTER OUTBREAK

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at 'Congregate Setting 42' on June 3. Health officials would go on to clarify the outbreak was taking place among the community's shelter system, and confirmed the Delta variant was a factor. The outbreak has ballooned to more than 106 cases as of June 25.

JUNE 4: EARLY WARNINGS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD

Medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang confirmed the Delta variant was spreading in the community. "We still have to be very, very cautious to minimize the level of community spread in general, because that will minimize, or at least slow, the spread of the Delta variant in terms of whether it could lead to a fourth wave or not," she said.

JUNE 10: WATERLOO REGION DECLARED DELTA HOTSPOT

The province declared both Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph as Delta variant hotspots, prioritizing the regions for accelerated second dose vaccines. As of June 11, 19 cases had been confirmed as the Delta variant, but officials said that number was likely much higher.

JUNE 11: ACTIVE CASES ABOVE 400

In just 10 days, active cases jumped from below the 300 mark to more than 400. On June 11, there were 420 active COVID-19 cases.

JUNE 16: ACTIVE CASES SPIKE PAST 500

Only five days later and active COVID-19 infections hit 521. Active cases hit their highest level this month on June 20, at 527.

JUNE 16: MOST DELTA CASES IN UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

At a Board of Health meeting, public health officials confirmed more than 83 per cent of Delta variant COVID-19 cases were among unvaccinated individuals, with 13.9 per cent in people who were partially vaccinated but not yet fully protected. At this point, 37 cases had been confirmed as the Delta variant.

JUNE 18: DELTA VARIANT DOMINANT STRAIN

By June 18, health officials in Waterloo Region confirmed the Delta variant was now the dominant strain the community, now outpacing other variants in terms of new cases. "Residents should assume Delta is the dominant strain circulating in Waterloo Region," Dr. Wang said. She also said most spread was through close contacts within households or social gatherings.

JUNE 19: CONFIRMED DETLA CASES PASS 80

By June 19, 83 cases had been confirmed as the Delta variant.

JUNE 20: FULLY-IMMUNIZED WOMAN DIES OF COVID-19

A woman in her 90s living in a Kitchener long-term care home died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Health officials said the outbreak at the home was linked to the Delta variant.

JUNE 21: DELTA CASES HIT 115

Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed as the Delta variant on June 21, bringing the region's total number of confirmed Delta cases to 115.

JUNE 22: DELTA SPREADING "QUICKLY AND WIDELY"

Dr. Wang said the Delta variant was now spreading "quickly and widely" in Waterloo Region, adding most cases were among unvaccinated people. She attributed the spike in cases to the usual COVID-19 risk factors, such as not following public health guidelines.

JUNE 24: WATERLOO REGION DELAYS STEP 2

Waterloo Region announced it would not be moving into Step 2 of the province's reopening plan along with the rest of the province. The news was devastating for many businesses in the community. The same day, hospitalizations in the region passed 60.