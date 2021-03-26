KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's top doctor said Friday the area isn't getting it's fair share of COVID-19 vaccines allocated from the province.

"Right now, it isn't equitable," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at Friday's COVID-19 briefing. "But, we have a commitment from the province that they are working as hard as they can to make it more equitable."

Vaccines are supposed to be distributed on a per capita basis. So far, the province has distributed 2.3 million doses of the vaccine. Waterloo Region makes up about 3.8 per cent of Ontario's population, meaning the area should have received around 89,000 doses. However, only 66,000 doses have been administered in the area so far.

"(Thursday) I spoke with both the premier and to Minister Jones, just to make them aware of the distribution," Chair Karen Redman said. "Their big challenge is the lack of vaccine."

Premier Doug Ford noted that conversation at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"I was talking to Karen Redman last night," he said. "What a wonderful person she is. But, everyone is frustrated."

Ford blamed supply issues on the federal government.

"This is the root cause," he said. "We do not have enough vaccines from the federal government and it's a joke. Fifty-fifth in the world and I'm done. This is frustrating as anything."

Local officials pointed to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently available in pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor. The province promised more locations soon, but so far there's no announcement including Waterloo Region.

"We've definitely been very vocal," Dr. Wang said. "We understand there will be more AstraZeneca coming into Canada and Ontario in April. We have raised our hands."

On Friday, the region announced more priority groups from Phase Two can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccines appointments. Officials warn it can take four to six weeks before an appointment is available.