KITCHENER -- Two more people in Waterloo Region died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as health officials logged another 63 new infections on Thursday.

Hospitalizations also spiked by nine in the past day, with 61 people in the region now hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 24 are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The 63 new cases brings Waterloo Region's cumulative caseload to 17,269 since the pandemic began, with 16,488 infections considered resolved and 504 active.

One more active outbreak was confirmed Thursday. There are now 17 active outbreaks across Waterloo Region, with the majority workplace or facility outbreaks.

The new cases come as the Region of Waterloo confirms it will not move into Step 2 of the province's reopening framework along with the rest of Ontario next week.

In a news release, local officials said they made the decision based on "current data and the prevalence of the Delta variant locally."

RECORD-BREAKING VACCINATIONS

Health partners in Waterloo Region administered the highest daily number of vaccine doses Wednesday, with 9,525 jabs put into arms.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered to 492,278.

More than 75.5 per cent of adults have now received at least one dose, while 23.44 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The Delta variant continues to drive new cases in Waterloo Region. Another four infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases Thursday, bringing the total number of variant cases to 3,578.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,072 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

11 are Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred as B.1.315

61 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

122 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previous called B.1.617

312 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

PROVINCE-WIDE SNAPSHOT

Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, marking the fourth day in a row with case counts below 300.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 305, a significant decrease from the week before when the average was 410.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 543,315, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario also announced Thursday that the province will move into Step 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

Waterloo Region will not be moving to Step 2 due to its high COVID-19 caseload.

With files from CTV Toronto and CTV Kitchener's Katherine Hill.