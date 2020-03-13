KITCHENER -- Regional police are asking people not to attend Waterloo's unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day parties as they try to ensure public safety in the face of COVID-19.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin implored people not to attend the party, which normally takes place on and around Ezra Avenue, at a news conference on Friday morning.

"Is one day worth it?" Larkin asked rhetorically. He points to the additional strain that the unsanctioned party can have on the police force and healthcare system.

He says that large gatherings are a place where communicable diseases can be spread, and is asking people to practice social distancing to help stop the spread.

"Stay home. Stay away from large gatherings. Stay away from big shopping centres," Larkin says.

Despite the increased risks, the police chief says that the situation is more complicated than simply closing the road on March 17.

He points to crowd mitigation measures that were deployed for homecoming weekend last fall, and says those measures have been enhanced in preparation for St. Patrick's Day.

Part of the reason for the message is for the safety of the officers who will staff the St. Patrick's Day party.

Larkin says they will have access to gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment.

"Our focus is really around protecting our workforce," Larkin says.

In response to the virus, Waterloo Regional Police will be enhancing its sanitization, closing its community meeting rooms, and allowing non-essential staff members to work from home.

All travel outside of the region is postponed for the next three weeks, but that will be case by case – Larkin says that some high-profile investigations take them out of the region.