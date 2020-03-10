WATERLOO -- As events across the country and world are cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns, an unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo is still expected to take place.

Last year’s party on Ezra Avenue drew more than 30,000 people including students from Laurier, Waterloo, and out of town visitors.

“It’s not very safe, I know, it’s very quick-spreading when there is so many people in one spot,” said Laurier student Paige McGary. “I think students care about it, but care more about partying it seems.”

Health officials warn that large crowds partaking in activities like sharing drinks can cause viruses to spread.

Other practical infection measures include washing hands often, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home if sick, and covering coughs or sneezes with a sleeve.

“[The party] blocks the streets, creates public safety risks, is a burden on our healthcare system, and puts a burden on all our emergency services,” said Shayne Turner, director of municipal enforcement services at the City of Waterloo.

Bylaw officers are set to go door-to-door later today to advise people on why they should not attend the street party on Ezra.

“Do I think it’s the best idea? It’s never the best idea,” a student tells CTV Kitchener. “People always do it to have that fun party aspect.”

Laurier and University of Waterloo have condoned the unsanctioned party, as they do every year.

“Laurier has been working with our community partners to actively discourage students from participating,” a statement from the university reads.

Laurier says they take their guidance from public health officials and recommend others do the same.

“There is enough alcohol to kill the coronavirus out here,” said another student. “Plenty of disinfectant.”

St. Patrick’s Day parties are expected on Chancellors Way in Guelph. Students are also being advised by public health to not share items with each other.