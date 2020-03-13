KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region Public Health officials have confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19.

The latest case was identified at Grand River Hospital in a woman in her 50s who had recently travelled to France and the United Kingdom.

She is currently self-isolated at home.

The region posted an updated list of cases on its website on Friday morning.

One of the previous cases, a man who had recently travelled to Las Vegas, has been hospitalized.

The other two cases, a woman who had travelled to Italy and a woman who took a cruise ship leaving from Puerto Rico, remain in self-isolation at home.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced it would be keeping schools closed after March Break in response to the virus.

Dozens of institutions, businesses and events in Waterloo Region and around the country have taken measures to stop its spread.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…