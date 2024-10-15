Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
In an email to CTV News, the ministry confirmed a Zehrs employee at the Cambridge Centre location was found dead in a walk-in freezer.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker during this difficult time. An MLITSD inspector has been assigned to investigate. As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this time,” the email read.
Waterloo Regional Police vehicles were spotted at the store, near the intersection of Conestoga Boulevard and Dunbar Road, on Tuesday morning.
Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious.
A sign posted on the door of the building said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the store will not be open today. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
