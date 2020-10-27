KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police continue to investigate a string of fires at Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo last week.

Last Tuesday, three separate Walmarts had fires in their toilet paper sections.

A 21-year-old man and a youth are facing a number of charges in relation to the fires.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin said they asked for the two people to remain in custody during the investigation, but they were released on bail.

"Our investigation team continues to investigate a series of incidents involving arson and connections to local Walmarts and beyond," Larkin said. "As the community is aware, we arrested two individuals, both known to each other."

Court documents identified the 21-year-old at Ramlengun Permauloo, who also goes by Shawn Permauloo. He's facing number of charges, including arson.

Police said the case is ongoing and they're following up on information through Crime Stoppers and on social media.

Larkin said police have investigated a tweet from September that talked about attacking places like Walmart.

"Our investigators have not been able to define any link or connection to the social media circulating," Larkin said. "At this point, we do not believe there is a connection."

There's no date on when the Walmarts will reopen.

The damage is estimated at $12 million.