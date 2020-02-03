Indoor fireworks spark arrest in Guelph
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 10:31AM EST
KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he set off a firework inside of a building in the downtown core on Saturday evening.
According to police, the man set off the firework in the hallway of an apartment building just before 8 p.m., which caused the fire alarm to go off.
Firefighters were called to the scene and cleared the hallway of smoke.
At 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers located the man downtown and arrested him.
The 41-year-old has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and breaching probation.
He's scheduled to appear in court on March 10th, 2020.