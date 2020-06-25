KITCHENER -- Even though the new normal will look different for students when they return to school, teachers at Alpine Public School in Kitchener continued the annual kindergarten meet-and-greet.

“They arrive, they meet the staff, they find out the classrooms that the children will be in,” said the school’s principal Cindy Foss-Silveira

“They have a chance to take a look and then we also present them with a welcome to kindergarten bag where they get some books to use, some letters and some other materials to use at home.”

Each family that registered was given a timed interval to meet teachers and take a look at the classroom, which they did from the outside.

Schools usually welcome new kindergarten students in the spring, but this event was delayed until it was safer to do so.