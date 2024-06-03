Some GRT fares will be going up on July 1

Grand River Transit has announced changes – including some fare increases – starting on July 1.

In a media release, the public transportation operator said the modifications were made to “balance value and affordability with the rising cost of operating transit” as outlined in the Region of Waterloo's 2024 Plan and Budget.

While there will be no changes to cash fares, riders will see an overall increase of two per cent on average.

GRT said, starting July 1, transfer times will change from 90 minutes to 120 minutes and the discount for the Affordable Transit Program will decrease to 50 per cent.

A new group pass will also be introduced. For $12, groups of up to five people can get unlimited travel together for one day.

Day passes, meanwhile, will drop to $8.