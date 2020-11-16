KITCHENER -- Severe winds and rain on Sunday night resulted in hydro outages across Southwestern Ontario, and the problems are continuing Monday morning with some schools hardest hit by the storm being forced to close.

Two schools in Rockwood and one in St. Marys confirmed that they would be closed on Monday due to hydro issues brought on by the storm.

Eramosa Public School and Sacred Heart Catholic School, both in Rockwood, will remain closed for the day, according to the public and Catholic school boards.

Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services also reported that bus routes to both schools were cancelled.

In St. Marys, South Perth Centennial Public School was closed as a result of the storm as well.

“There are many issues on the roads this morning. Roads are closed due to power lines down. Hydro may be out at some schools,” read a post to the Huron Perth Student Transportation Facebook page.

The building is closed and transportation for students is cancelled.

Wellington-Dufferin and Huron Perth Student Transportation services are also listing delays to a number of other schools.

The outage in Wellington County also caused the Wellington Public Library branch in Rockwood to close its doors for the day.