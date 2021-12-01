'I was out of my mind': Kitchener woman apologizes for setting fires at local Walmart

KITCHENER -

It was an emotional day in court for a Kitchener woman who pleaded guilty to two counts of arson for lighting a fire at a Walmart store in September.

The woman broke down in tears this afternoon in the prisoner’s box during a sentencing proceeding in court.

"I don’t recognize my actions," she told the courtroom. "I was out of my mind and I wasn’t myself."

The woman apologized for her actions and said she was embarrassed.

The incident happened the evening of September 9th at the Kitchener Walmart in the Sunrise Centre.

Court saw surveillance video this afternoon that showed a woman setting fire to toilet paper. In the video, a woman is seen dousing the flames with hand sanitizer before walking away. The video then shows a man running towards the flames with a fire extinguisher and putting it out within minutes.

"It could’ve been a lot more serious if the fire had caught more than it did," said Hal Mattson, the woman’s defence lawyer. "It was not much of a fire fortunately, but it could’ve been bad," he said.

No one was injured in the incident. At the time, police said it was another fire in a garbage bin outside that first alerted them to the area.

Mattson says his client has mental health issues and was drunk at the time of the incident.

"She had no understanding of how sick she was," he said.

Court heard she’s been on medication since being in custody.

"She got on some anti-psychotic medication and I believe she’s thinking clearly now," said Mattson.

The crown is asking for one year in jail, but the defence doesn’t agree.

“I don't think it should be a jail sentence," said Mattson. "If the judge thinks it's a jail sentence then it should be house arrest or a conditional sentence."

The woman’s family was also in court this afternoon. Her brother told court that her bizarre behaviour started in July 2021, only weeks before the fire at Walmart.

The judge is scheduled to make a decision tomorrow morning.