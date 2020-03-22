KITCHENER -- Roger Will is having a hard finding a way home to Puslinch.

On March 8 he flew to San Patricio-Melaque, about four hours south of Puerto Vallarta, before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

“Last I heard in Canada was that it was low-risk,” Will says. “So I booked my flight.”

He was supposed to return to Toronto on March 25 on a connecting flight with Aeromexico.

But that all changed on March 16.

In a press conference the Prime Minster insisted: “If you’re abroad, it’s time for you to come home.”

Canada also announced it would be closing its borders for most non-Canadians.

Will’s itinerary then changed on March 18.

“I noticed that the connecting flight from Mexico City to Toronto had been cancelled.”

Will’s mother and her husband had been in Mexico since November. They too were supposed to fly home but their flight was booked for April 8 with Swoop Airlines. So Will rebooked his trip with Swoop for that date.

“I booked it on the March 18,” says Will. “I think it got cancelled on March 20.”

Swoop’s website states that repatriation flights will begin March 23.

Will says it’s been difficult to find flights with any airline.

“Online, once you look for a booking, it shows all flights not available.”

The family considered driving from their small village but then non-essential travel was banned at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Will says the situation in San Patricio-Melaque is fine so far.

“There are no reported cases and they’re taking every precautionary step down here to avoid transmission.”

But Will’s family in Puslinch is still worried for the safety of all three.

“If one of them, God forbid, does get sick, are they going to be cared for down there like they would up here?” asks Will’s step-sister Cheraine Serrador. “Honestly, our hands are tied. There’s not a lot we can do from up here.”

CTV News reached out to Swoop Airlines and Global Affairs Canada by did not hear back by our deadline.

Will says he’s already called the consulate and is registered with Global Affairs Canada.

His only option right now is to wait for whatever help arrives.