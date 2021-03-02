KITCHENER -- A woman from Arthur is dead following a three-vehicle collision near Grand Valley Monday afternoon.

Members of Dufferin OPP responded to the crash on County Road 109, west of Grand Valley just after 12:30 p.m.

They said a tanker truck, a mini-van, and an SUV collided in the midst of a band of weather that brought poor road conditions, white-outs and zero visibility at times.

As a result of the crash, 29-year-old Chelsey Kamphuis of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rosemary Bryne-Foster said Kamphuis was her hairdresser and also her friend.

"She was always a friend that people would call no matter what," Bryne-Foster said.

Kamphuis was a mother of three and expecting twins in the fall.

"I just broke down in tears, I just couldn't believe it," Bryne-Foster said. "It's a little shocking and unfathomable really that that's still possible. I just keep thinking about her children and Wes and everything they have to be going through right now."

Bryne-Foster said Kamphuis was deeply loved in the Arthur community.

"I used to always call her super mom and wonder how she was able to do it all, as they say," she said.

Bryne-Foster added her kindness and empathetic personality will never be forgotten.

The driver of the tanker truck was also airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Dufferin OPP.