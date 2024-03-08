'I started crying tears of joy!' Fergus woman wins big prize

A woman from Fergus is planning to go on a cruise and help her son pay for school after winning a big prize with OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for over 30 years,” 58-year-old Sherry Humber said while picking up her $100,000 prize.

"I stopped for gas and decided last minute to pick up a ticket. When I discovered the win, I thought, 'Okay, this is fake.’ I looked at it maybe three more times and each time my eyes got wider. I started crying tears of joy! All I could think about in that moment was how I would be able to help my son through med school."

Humber bought the winning ticket at an Esso on St. David Street in Fergus.