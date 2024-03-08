KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'I started crying tears of joy!' Fergus woman wins big prize

    Sherry Humber points to a large novelty cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG'S Instant Gold Pursuit. (Courtesy: OLG) Sherry Humber points to a large novelty cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG'S Instant Gold Pursuit. (Courtesy: OLG)
    A woman from Fergus is planning to go on a cruise and help her son pay for school after winning a big prize with OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit.

    “I’ve been playing the lottery for over 30 years,” 58-year-old Sherry Humber said while picking up her $100,000 prize.

    "I stopped for gas and decided last minute to pick up a ticket. When I discovered the win, I thought, 'Okay, this is fake.’ I looked at it maybe three more times and each time my eyes got wider. I started crying tears of joy! All I could think about in that moment was how I would be able to help my son through med school."

    Humber bought the winning ticket at an Esso on St. David Street in Fergus.

