'I feel embarrassed': Guelph woman avoids fake job scam
A Guelph woman who said she thought she landed a new job ended up being a target of a scam.
Jeniffer Lagman had been looking for extra work and came across a personal assistant job posting on Facebook.
The job was a work-from-home position with part-time hours and paid up to $1,200 per week.
Lagman applied for the job and the employer told her to download an app called Telegram to do the interview.
“At first I was thinking of calling her since it's an interview, but she rejected my call,” Lagman said.
The interview was done entirely through text message.
“The type of questions that you’re supposed to be asking in an interview, like, do you have any conflict, if you have any conflict with customers, how will you handle them,” she said.
Lagman got the job and was sent an acceptance letter.
The next day, her new boss asked her to send emails to clients who they claim were neglected.
“She said ‘oh, and then I’ll be compensating some of my clients through gift cards’,” Lagman said.
Her employer told Lagman to purchase $500 worth of gift cards for the clients.
“That rings a warning bell inside me," Lagman said.
Lagman realized she was getting scammed and confronted the fraudster, who immediately disconnected and deleted all social media accounts.
“I felt embarrassed and disappointed. Like how could I fall for this,” Lagman said.
Luckily, she didn’t lose any money.
She reported the scam to Guelph police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph police said it is difficult to investigate these types of crimes.
“Typically these people are operating in other countries, they’re using fake names and spoofed phone numbers,” Tracey said.
To avoid falling victim, police said it’s important to know the warning signs of a scammer, including:
- The scammer has a strange email address
- They refuse to meet in person or talk on the phone
- They request money or ask you to purchase supplies on their behalf
“The people who are doing these scams, that is their job,” Tracey said. “They are becoming increasingly good at it. They’ll really rely on anything they can to get people to fall for their tricks.
Lagman said she learned her lesson and is now sharing her story to help prevent others from falling victim.
“Just don’t send money to people you don’t know," she said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Liberals gain one more seat after judicial recount in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount. The recount bumps up the total number of seats won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals to 160, although the winner in one of them -- Kevin Vuong in Toronto's Spadina-Fort York -- will be sitting as an Independent MP, meaning the party will have 159 Liberal MPs in the House of Commons.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time: U.K. study
It is safe for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time and it does not negatively impact the immune response produced by either, a British study found last week.
London
-
Elgin County mother succumbs to injuries after crash with farm vehicle
An Elgin County woman has died after a devastating crash last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
-
London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, 'appeared to potentially place a child in danger.'
Windsor
-
Dozens of unvaccinated staff members at Windsor Regional Hospital face termination
Windsor Regional Hospital’s termination deadline for staff to get vaccinated has passed.
-
43 new COVID-19 cases reported as weekly case rate declines in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.
-
WECHU to allow extra-curricular activities for fully vaccinated students when policy in place
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says extra-curricular activities can resume if local school boards put policies in place ensuring students are fully vaccinated.
Barrie
-
Fog advisory blankets Simcoe County
Patches of dense fog could impact visibility during the Thursday morning commute, according to Environment Canada.
-
No injuries after vehicle plunges into Bradford canal
Police charged one person with careless driving after a vehicle plunged into the canal in Bradford Wednesday evening.
-
Young driver clocked speeding 124km/h in 40 zone, OPP says
Police say a young driver was clocked speeding three times the legal limit through a community safety zone in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
Ottawa
-
Fire destroys 12 townhouse units at housing development in Ottawa's west end
Damage is estimated at $6 million after the Wednesday evening fire in a townhouse complex under construction at the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes, near Canadian Tire Centre.
-
32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 587 new cases of novel coronavirus.
-
Kingston, Ont. hospital places 59 employees on indefinite leave for violating vaccine mandate
All physicians, staff and learners at the Kingston, Ont. research and teaching hospital were required to provide proof of having received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated, by Sept. 21.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
-
Further charges laid after GTA homes rented using fake ID turned into rooming houses
Additional charges have been laid against a GTA man who has been accused of using fraudulent documents to rent luxury houses only to turn them into rooming houses for a profit.
-
Ontario's top doctor to release guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Price, who underwent knee surgery on July 23, had his rehabilitation derailed by illness this week.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Quebec reports 624 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Quebec COVID-19 cases rose by 624 on Thursday, with five deaths and three more hospitalizations.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
Circuit breaker restrictions causes confusion for some New Brunswickers
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 , people in high-risk zones in New Brunswick are being told to limit their contacts to their single household for the next two weeks.
-
Nova Scotia doctor acquitted of sexual assault charge
A Cumberland County, N.S. doctor has been acquitted of a charge of sexual assault.
Winnipeg
-
New vaccine rules for travellers in Canada
As of Oct. 30, you will need more than just a mask if you want to travel in Canada.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Three suspects assaulted woman for 'period of time': Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP says a 29-year-old woman was assaulted for a “period of time” by a group of three women.
Calgary
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
-
Calgary Catholic Schools vote in vaccine mandate for all staff
Calgary Catholic Schools will require proof of vaccination from staff starting immediately.
Edmonton
-
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated
Jennifer Rosebluff-Thomas died of COVID-19 last month. She was about 29 weeks pregnant with her ninth child. She was also unvaccinated and contracted the more dangerous Delta variant.
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients transferred out of Northern B.C. for care: health minister
A growing number of COVID-19 patients from Northern B.C. are being flown south for care, the province's health minister says.
-
Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug will soon be covered in B.C., health ministry says
The BC Ministry of Health says British Columbians living with cystic fibrosis will benefit from a new national health improvement network and are now eligible to receive provincial coverage of a new medication.
-
Vancouver police officer found guilty in sexual assault case involving colleague
A Vancouver police officer was found guilty of the sexual assault of a female colleague in a Whistler hotel room in July 2019.