A lifelong Toronto Raptors fan from Kitchener is heading to Oakland to watch her team after winning a pair of tickets in an online contest.

Andrea Santi was one of 14 Canadians who won tickets in an Air Canada social media contest with a post from Kitchener’s Jurassic Park last week.

“I had no intentions of winning at the time and a few days later, I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “That’s kind of been my last few days.

She found out about her win on Saturday when she received a message from Air Canada’s Instagram account: a panel of judges had chosen her post as one of the winners.

"Great photo, Andrea! Check your DMs," Air Canada commented on her photo with a winking emoji.

Four days later, she’s off to San Francisco, where she’ll be staying and heading across the bridge to Oakland for the games.

She and the other fans get two nights’ accommodation and transportation to and from the airport in addition to the tickets.

“It’s just been surreal these past few days and I’m so excited for the game, I can’t wait to go down,” she says with a big smile. “I’ve been a Raptors fan ever since they were a team, I’ve played basketball growing up, so it’s really an amazing experience to go.”

Santi says she’ll be bringing her boyfriend along for the ride.