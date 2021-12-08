'I believe it's important for us to be a community': Frannie's launches donation campaign to support new downtown Kitchener shelter

Frannie’s Restaurant and Bakery is looking to support the newly launched temporary emergency shelter at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in downtown Kitchener.

On Saturday, Fran Ardett, the business owner and baker, said a transport truck was brought in from a friend to be filled with donations for the shelter.

“I’m hoping that people can bring out non-perishable items,” said Ardett. “I believe it’s important for us to be a community and we’ve got a great community spirit.”

In partnership with The Working Centre and the Region of Waterloo, the church opened the new temporary emergency shelter to support up to 50 people experiencing homelessness on Sunday. The shelter saw 41 people stay the first night and 45 on the second night.

Ardett said a conversation with St. Andrew’s Reverend Marty Molengraaf sparked the inspiration for the donation drive.

“It was an instant reaction,” said Ardett. “Marty was in the restaurant and was with a personal friend. I mentioned, ‘Hey, I need to find an organization [to support]’ and badda bing badda boom, here we are.”

Among the request donations are gently-used clothes and hygiene items.

Ardett said organizations like Centre In The Square and Dettweiler’s Sausages have already committed their support for the donation drive.

Donations will be accepted at any time according to Ardett, but the main donation drive is planned for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bakery location on Hwy. 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.

“I’m really hoping we can get this trailer filled and get the help where it’s needed,” said Ardett.

The truck will be at the bakery until Dec. 20, when it will then be driven to the church to unload the donations.

The shelter will remain open at the church until the end of April.