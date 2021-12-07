Emergency overnight shelter opens at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church

An overnight emergency shelter is now open at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kitchener.

The shelter, which is a partnership between the church, The Working Centre and the Region of Waterloo, opened in the church's multi-purpose area on Sunday evening.

"St. Andrew’s has a lengthy tradition of reaching out to those in need outside our doors, in keeping with our faith and beliefs," said Bob Courtney, a member of the church's Local Mission Initiatives committee, in a news release. "I am humbled to see how our community has again rallied on short notice to be hosts."

It will be able to provide shelter for 50 community members.

“This is a vital project that provides a seven day a week evening shelter that combines staffing and community volunteers," said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre. "This cooperative model will expand shelter options during the cold winter nights.”

The release said the shelter spaces are an interim step to help with the sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness in the region.

Last month, the region reported the number of individuals experiencing homelessness rose to 1,085, which is a 225 per cent increase from 333 people in 2018.

“We are grateful for the continued collaboration with community partners to add shelter spaces and services for those experiencing homelessness across our community," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in the release.

Staff from The Working Centre will work on the front lines at the shelter, with volunteers offering ancillary services like meal services, clean up and sorting donations. Fully vaccinated volunteers are asked to sign up for shifts from 6 to 9 a.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. by contacting shelter@standrewskw.com. Donations drop offs can be arranged by contacting the same email address.