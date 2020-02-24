CALEDONIA -- Haldimand OPP reports that part of Highway 6 in Caledonia remains closed on Tuesday morning due to an ongoing solidarity demonstration.

A Six Nations group holding the demonstration says they are in support of the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs in British Columbia.

Police are warning commuters to avoid the highway between Argyle Street and Green Road.

*UPDATE* (Feb 25 06:45 hr) #HaldimandOPP ongoing. #HWY6 in #Caledonia is closed between Argyle St. South and Greens Rd. Expect traffic delays for demonstration. Please be patient if impacted. #ONHwys @OPP_WR @OPP_COMM_WR

^rl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 25, 2020

“It’s a nonviolent direction that we are doing,” said Cody Looking of the blockade. “This is our land. It’s a privilege to be on our land and today we are taking that privilege away here to be heard and seen.”

The blockade was set up around 3 p.m. on Monday at the Argyle Street intersection.

OPP officers set up a perimeter of the closure. A spokesperson from the police says their primary goal is to preserve the peace and maintain a safe environment.

Traffic has been re-routed around the intersection.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, the group said they don’t have plans to move anytime soon

Earlier Monday morning, OPP removed a rail blockade on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory outside Bellville.

"I was very angry that they would have to use such force just to stop some people from speaking up against the things that are happening to their people. You know, I don’t know. It just pissed me off when I saw something like that," said Six Nations resident Rhonda Martin.