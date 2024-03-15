Husky covered in own waste left in parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.
A dog covered in its own waste was dumped in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock, Ont. earlier this week.
It’s an unusual place to find a pup considering it’s a hotspot where people often leave with a Danish or donut, rather than a dog.
“This is Horton. He was just named that given he was found here at the Woodstock Tim Hortons wandering through the parking lot at 1 a.m. [Monday],” said Cassia Bryden, ananimal control officer for Hillside Kennels.
Horton looks back at the sign that inspired his name. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
Horton was brought to Hillside after someone drove by, noticed him roaming around and discovered he did not have a microchip or name on his collar.
“These things generally do happen in the middle of the night because people don’t think they’re going to be seen,” said Bryden.
She said most of the shelters in Ontario are overflowing right now because of a surge in backyard breeding during the pandemic. Considering there is no way of tracking where he came from, Bryden says it’s tough to hold the person who dumped him accountable.
She said if they did find who is responsible, they’d look to get police involved and press charges, especially given the poor condition he was in.
“He came to us with very long nails and covered in urine burns. He had been kenneled in his own waste,” Bryden said.
The not-so-husky husky came in severely underweight too.
“You can’t get used to feeling a dog that’s all bones,” said Bryden, rubbing Horton’s belly. “He’s about 20 pounds and should be closer to 40.”
His weight is only half the battle on the road to recovery too.
“It’s possible he had a little bit of parasites as well. He has been to the vet. He got some rehydration and some really good quality nutrition, de-wormed and vaccinated. So he’s on his way to getting better, but he definitely has a long road ahead of him,” Bryden said.
She said she’s thankful someone took the time to pull over and help the dog, otherwise he may not have survived. She knows how important this is given her efforts with both Hillside and Sato Saved End of the Line Dog Rescue & Rehabilitation.
“Without people speaking up for these voiceless animals, they just fall through the cracks,” she said.
Horton’s road to recovery will take him beyond Hillside Kennels.
“He will be going to a very good rescue that specializes in this breed. It’s called SMART. They’re a Siberian and Malamute rescue,” she said.
For the next several weeks that’s where he’ll be as he heals. But Horton already can’t wait to hear who will eventually adopt him.
Helpful contacts
Hillside Kennels: hillsideac@yahoo.ca
Sato Saved: satosavedendoftheline@gmail.com
SMART Rescue: smartrescue.ca@hotmail.com
