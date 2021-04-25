KITCHENER -- Despite warnings from police, public health, and the city to avoid large gatherings, hundreds still gathered in Stratford for an anti-lockdown rally.

The Sunday event organized by 'No More Lockdown Canada' was set to begin at Lower Queen's Park at 2 p.m.

After protestors learned that police were planning to block off a number of streets around the area as a preventative measure, crowds gathered near the intersection of Downie and Shakespeare streets.

Some protestors could be heard shouting at officers and city staff in the area.

The city says they felt the measures were necessary in order to limit acces to the event that's in violation of the province's stay-at-home order.

They added that if they are to issue tickets, they will likely focus their efforts on the organizers.

Earlier this week, statements were issued by public health, police, and the mayor encouraging people to not attend the scheduled event.

The Stratford Legion issued a statement as well calling the event’s plan to march to the Cenotaph ‘unacceptable.’