STRATFORD -- A public rally planned in Stratford for the weekend, in defiance of public health restrictions meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, is a source of concern for public officials with the city.

On Tuesday, the City of Stratford, Stratford Police Service and Huron Perth Public Health issued a joint statement encouraging residents to follow the measures set out in the province-wide stay-at-home order and the guidance of public health measures as it recognized a rally being organized in the city for this weekend.

“We are aware of a public assembly being planned for this weekend in Stratford,” the statement said in part. “City and police officials have reached out to the organizers in an effort to underscore the importance of respecting the Stay-at-Home order and its restrictions.”

On Sunday, a rally with more than a 100 people in attendance was held in Uptown Waterloo, with many in attendance holding ‘anti-lockdown’ signs.

The provincial orders restrict gatherings both indoors and outdoors as a means of combating the highly transmissible coronavirus which causes COVID-19, and has stressed health systems across the country.

The Ontario government announced new measures on April 16 to reinforce its stay-at-home order including prohibiting all outdoor social gatherings and organized public events, except those with members of the same household. Non-essential workplaces in the construction sector were also closed, retail capacity limits were cut to 25 per cent and all outdoor recreational amenities have been closed.

On April 17, the government reversed the measures as they relate to playgrounds.