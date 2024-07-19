KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • How the global tech outage is affecting Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant

    Share

    Friday’s global technology outage is being blamed on a failed Microsoft update from a key cybersecurity provider.

    Crowdstrike has confirmed that it wasn’t a cyberattack and they are working on a fix.

    In the meantime, the issue has had a ripple effect all around the world from airlines to banks, media outlets to Fortune 500 companies.

    Here’s what we know about the local impact.

    Hospitals

    Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital: Critical services still operating, may be some delays.

    Cambridge Memorial Hospital: Minimal impact. No changes to patient care.

    Guelph General Hospital: Minimal impact. Patient care not affected.

    Brantford General Hospital and Willett Urgent Care Centre (in Paris): Staff working to restore IT systems. Minimal delays.

    Schools

    University of Guelph: Not affected. No disruption to classes or services.

    Airports

    Region of Waterloo International Airport: No issues.

    Pearson International Airport: U.S. airlines (America, United and Delta) reporting issues.

    Porter Airlines: All flights cancelled until 3 p.m.

    Services

    Alectra Ultilies: Systems have been impacted, however their contact centre, online portal, outage map and online forms are operating normally.

    Enova Power Corp.: Delays are possible when calling the customer care department.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News