How the global tech outage is affecting Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant

Friday’s global technology outage is being blamed on a failed Microsoft update from a key cybersecurity provider.

Crowdstrike has confirmed that it wasn’t a cyberattack and they are working on a fix.

In the meantime, the issue has had a ripple effect all around the world from airlines to banks, media outlets to Fortune 500 companies.

Here’s what we know about the local impact.

Hospitals

Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital: Critical services still operating, may be some delays.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital: Minimal impact. No changes to patient care.

Guelph General Hospital: Minimal impact. Patient care not affected.

Brantford General Hospital and Willett Urgent Care Centre (in Paris): Staff working to restore IT systems. Minimal delays.

Schools

University of Guelph: Not affected. No disruption to classes or services.

Airports

Region of Waterloo International Airport: No issues.

Pearson International Airport: U.S. airlines (America, United and Delta) reporting issues.

Porter Airlines: All flights cancelled until 3 p.m.

Services

Alectra Ultilies: Systems have been impacted, however their contact centre, online portal, outage map and online forms are operating normally.

Enova Power Corp.: Delays are possible when calling the customer care department.