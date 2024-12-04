Sponsorship deal announced for Preston Memorial Auditorium

Cambridge City Council has announced a $100,000 sponsorship deal for the Preston Memorial Auditorium.

The atrium will be named after a private equity firm, Greybrook.

“The newly named Greybrook Atrium will welcome athletes both young and old, and gatherings both on and off the ice,” Mayor Jan Liggett said via a press release on Tuesday.

The latest announcement is part of a larger campaign as the city tries to fundraise up to $3 million for renovation costs.

"Greybrook is proud to support the City of Cambridge’s vision of fostering a vibrant community through enhanced recreational opportunities. Our contribution to the revitalization of the Preston Memorial Auditorium reflects our commitment to the growth and success of thriving communities. Local arenas are more than just facilities – they are gathering places where communities come together, friendships are forged, and future athletes take their first steps," Jared Dykstra, senior vice president of asset management at Greybrook, said in the release.

Some of the renovation work being completed includes improvements to existing change rooms, the ice pad and ice resurfacing room as well as the addition of a new NHL sized ice pad, new seating, changerooms, washrooms and multipurpose spaces.

The work is expected to wrap up by 2025.