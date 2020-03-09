KITCHENER -- WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers.

A police officer took the stand Monday to talk about the disturbing web searches discovered on the computer of an Elmira teen accused of his mother’s murder.

Her body was found in their home on Christmas Day 2017 but a police believe she actually died on November 30.

The teen is on trial for first-degree murder but has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Since he has been charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act neither he nor his mother can be identified.

Detective Constable Matthew Loschmann testified Monday that the teen googled several questions just hours before the woman's death.

Around 1 a.m. someone typed “how hard is the skull” into the search engine.

Then for the next seven hours, police testified, the user sporadically looked up video game sites.

At 8 a.m. there was another google search, this time for “how to treat a deep cut.”

All of those were done on a computer that was found in the basement of the home near the teen’s room.

Court has already heard from an expert who testified that there appeared to be a struggle between two people.

On Friday a friend testified that the teen confessed to the murder saying: “He walked upstairs and went to his mom’s bedroom. He saw her. Her back facing towards him. He said she turned around and charged at him with a knife and deflected.”

He also said: “I think he kicked her, he grabbed her hand. He took the knife and jabbed her in the side of the head.”

The crown argued that the internet searches show premeditation and are key to the charge of first-degree murder.

Detective Constable Loschmann will continue his testimony Tuesday.