KITCHENER -- Several friends of the accused have testified in the trial of an Elmira teen accused of murdering his mother.

The court heard Monday that the victim was stabbed to death at the end of November 2017, but her body was not discovered weeks later.

The first of the two peers who took to the stand Friday morning says they saw the teen at a friend’s house around Christmas of 2017.

He said the teen had cuts on his fingers, was complaining about his toes hurting, and had a backpack with toilet paper, change of clothes, and canned foods.

“He said he committed a crime,” the friend said. “We didn’t know what crime he committed. We tried to squeeze it out of him.”

Both teens who took to the stand went to school with the teen.

The victim’s brother told the court he was concerned when she didn’t respond to calls or texts and was the one who found her body in her home.

The court heard that the teen was arrested days after the body was discovered.

The teen has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and has his identity protested because he is being tried as a youth.

The crown alleges evidence will suggest he is guilty of first-degree murder and is applying for an order that he be sentenced as an adult.