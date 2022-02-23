How cryptocurrency and government relief packages could impact your tax returns
The 2021 tax season began Monday and the deadline to file your taxes is May 2.
The deadline to contribute to RRSPs in order to have it included in this year’s income tax is March 1.
For a number of people, the pandemic will once again impact returns.
As direct investing and cryptocurrency gain momentum with new users, experts say it’s important to keep good records of exchanges for tax purposes or you could risk being audited.
IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED A COVID-19 GOVERNMENT RELIEF PACKAGE(S):
H&R Block senior tax specialist, Josee Cabral says each relief package is slightly different.
“For those who have been on COVID relief for the second year now, (you) should probably look at a pretty similar income tax this year although there was a bit of income tax withheld at the source,” she said.
“Although they should still expect to pay a bit of income tax so please put some money aside,” she suggests.
Andrew Bauer, University of Waterloo associate professor and Canada Research Chair in Taxation Government and Risk, says the deadline for certain interest charges in relation to relief packages has also been extended for some.
“In 2020, people that had under $75,000 of income that received one of these benefit payments that filed a return could get a deferral on when they had to pay any taxes owing,” he said.
In addition, “that no-charging of interest is still continued so you have up until April 30 of this year to pay your balance owing of 2020, if any, and still not have any interest paid.”
However if you don’t meet that deadline, interest will still start to build Bauer said.
WORK FROM HOME:
In terms of calculating your work from home return, there are two options. The quick calculation method or the longer method which involves receipts, proof of utilities and other expenses.
If you opt for the quick method, this year you could see an extra $100 dollars in your return compared to what was offered last year.
In 2020 when the work-from-home directive started later in the year, 200 days could be counted at $2 a day for a total deduction of $400.
But for 2021, the government is recognizing a maximum of 250 days at $2 a day for a total deduction of $500.
“To be able to qualify for that simplified method, you have to have worked from home for four consecutive weeks, where 50 per cent of your time was at home,” Bauer said.
Experts says the quick method is often best for homeowners, because the square footage of your office space is considered in comparison to utility bills.
For example, only 10 per cent of your utility bill may account for the one room used as an office if you live in a four-bedroom home. In comparison, a one or two-bedroom apartment would use a higher percentage of their overall utilities in relation to the at home office space.
Renters will also likely benefit from the longer method because, “You cannot claim either your mortgage or the interest paid on mortgage, but if you rent then you can go ahead a take a portion of your rent that's paid,” Cabral said.
Additional items can also be claimed with a T2200 form from your employer similar to utilities.
“Some of your expenses related to internet or phone if you have to use those for work,” Bauer explained.
DIRECT INVESTING AND CRYPTOCURRENCY:
The pandemic encouraged a lot of people to learn new skills. For some, that included direct investing.
If you made a capital gain or a capital loss on investments, those do need to be declared for income tax purposes.
“These are all things you need to keep a registry of then you need to declare it on your income tax so that there's a calculation either of a capital gain or capital loss,” Cabral said.
“Do it yourself investing is great,” Bauer said, adding that he just started teaching a course on the topic at the University of Waterloo this year.
He explained that the process can be made simple when using apps, like Wealth Simple, Quest Trade or similar banking apps because in most cases, the software will keep track of records for you.
Bauer says when it comes to cryptocurrency the best thing to do is to consider it a commodity in the eyes of the CRA.
“It’s kind of like gold,” he said.
He added much like commodities there aren’t consistent or don't have easy exchange rates when it comes to cryptocurrency, "it's still new."
“Everyone is still kind of trying to figure it out and that includes government and the CRA,” Bauer continued.
Cabral says her number one piece of advice in terms of cryptocurrency is to have a registry of all transactions.
“As of right now there is no form of registry that is available on the CRA website, it is left up the individual to keep a record of that,” she said.
“Sooner or later there will be more verifications on that so I do recommend that people start, as of now, to have that discipline and have the registries and declare the income,” Cabral said.
Bauer said income only needs to be declared when the currency is traded for a capital gain or loss.
“What the means is that if you purchased cryptocurrency and it’s gone up in value and then you sold it, then you are going to have a capital gain to recognize.”
”Or if you sold it at a loss, you have a capital loss,” Bauer further explained, “which you can use to offset other capital gains.”
If you’ve bought and you continue to hold it, despite its value change, it does not need to be declared.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
U.S. trucker convoy wants to give 'proverbial middle finger' to government: expert
The trucker protest that gripped downtown Ottawa for weeks has come to an end, but a similar convoy is just starting its journey across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.
London
-
'I hope we can watch them play': Parents anxious to know whether they can watch high school sports after March 1
There seems to be more questions than answers when it comes to the future of vaccine and capacity mandates in the London, Ont. region.
-
Standing up to bullying with pink shirt day
Wednesday marks National Pink Shirt Day across Canada and in our region as people are asked to stand together against bullying.
-
8 COVID-19 deaths reported by MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a spike in COVID-19 related deaths with eight.
Windsor
-
Gifts gone missing after kids' birthday party
Three kids went home without presents, after a mix-up at an east-end party facility.
-
No guaranteed help from transport minister following blockade at Ambassador Bridge
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in the area on Wednesday to get a handle on the damage caused by the recent five-day shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Condo boom underway in Town of Tecumseh
Developers are rushing to keep pace with housing demand across Windsor-Essex, and a drive along Tecumseh’s main drag is a quick indication that a condo boom is underway in the municipality.
Barrie
-
Elmvale man dies in collision in Penetanguishene
An Elmvale man has died in a collision involving a car and a large commercial vehicle in Penetanguishene on Wednesday morning.
-
Spike belt deployed on Hwy 400 in Springwater after armed robbery: OPP
Police arrested three individuals accused of trying to evade officers after an armed robbery at a Tiny Township residence late last week.
-
Taxpayers to benefit from City of Barrie and Markham partnership
With nearly 350,000 people, the City of Markham is now Barrie's largest customer for emergency dispatch.
Northern Ontario
-
'Haunted' landmark in South Porcupine gets new owners who want to revitalize Timmins
Brighter days are on the horizon for the Airport Hotel in South Porcupine. The iconic landmark in the east end of Timmins has a new owner.
-
Taxi service no longer available in West Nipissing
Taxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Police say intoxicated suspect was pulling cars over in the middle of the street in Bruce Mines
A 36-year-old suspect from Thessalon is facing numerous charges after an incident Tuesday in Bruce Mines.
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
No charges for Montreal police officer who shot and killed armed man in distress
Two officers driving a police cruiser intercepted Sheffield Matthews, 41, when he was near the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue in Montreal's NDG borough just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020. He was armed with a knife.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
-
Should Manitobans be worried about flooding after this extra snowy winter?
With Manitobans experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date, many people may be worried about what this means for spring flooding.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
Calgary
-
'Difficult to predict': Alberta government confronts highly volatile oil prices as it prepares forecast for upcoming provincial budget
High oil prices will be a cornerstone of Alberta’s upcoming provincial budget, but forecasting the volatile commodity amidst international conflict in Eastern Europe could prove to be a difficult task for finance minister Travis Toews.
-
Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
-
'The commodification of education is never good': Concerns raised over charter schools in Alberta
Education advocates are concerned after the UCP government alluded to a planned expansion of charter schools in Tuesday’s throne speech.
-
Sohi defends controversial private council meeting with police commissioners
Edmonton city councillors met with members of its police commission for more than two hours Wednesday, but the public video feed was cut before the discussion started.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. reports 1 COVID-19 death as hospitalizations continue to decline
The B.C. government announced one death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.