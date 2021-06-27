KITCHENER -- It will be a very hot and humid Monday through much of southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says humidex values in the afternoon will be near 40.

A special weather statement has been issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, Mitchell, Brantford, Woodstock and Tillsonburg.

Surrounding areas will also experience warmer temperatures.

The agency says a slightly cooler and less humid airmass will arrive Tuesday.