Hot and humid weather expected Monday
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 4:18PM EDT
Josephine Young runs through a sprinkler as she takes a break from a bike ride near the Ottawa River on Tuesday July 7, 2020 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld)
KITCHENER -- It will be a very hot and humid Monday through much of southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada says humidex values in the afternoon will be near 40.
A special weather statement has been issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, Mitchell, Brantford, Woodstock and Tillsonburg.
Surrounding areas will also experience warmer temperatures.
The agency says a slightly cooler and less humid airmass will arrive Tuesday.