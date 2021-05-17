KITCHENER -- A homicide investigation has both the OPP and Owen Sound police on the case.

Local police were first called to a report of an altercation on 6th Street East in Owen Sound on Sunday just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with serious injuries when they arrived, according to officials.

He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. He has since been identified as Koby Hunter, 22, of Holland Centre.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Owen Sound Police Service.