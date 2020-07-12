WATERLOO -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break in that they say involved the homeowner tackling a person and later finding a BB gun.

The person got into the garage of a home on Tyrell Street in Simcoe just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

Police say the person went into a pickup truck and removed fishing lures, lighters, and spare change.

The homeowner reportedly caught the suspect in the act, chased them down, and tackled them near Royal Street.

The suspect was able to break free and flee in an unknown direction, according to OPP.

Police were contacted by the homeowner when a gun was later found inside the home, which turned out to be an air-soft BB handgun.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.