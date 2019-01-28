Featured
Homeowner comes home to find deer in bedroom
A homeowner came home to find a deer on their couch. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 5:18PM EST
Oh, deer.
A homeowner in Port Dover came home to find an unlikely intruder in their house.
Initially, the homeowner saw a damaged window and though that it was a break and enter.
Norfolk County OPP say that the intruder was a deer that had jumped through a window of the house.
It had then barricaded itself in a bedroom.
The Hobbitstee Wildlife Reserve came and helped the deer find its way out.
There was no estimate on the damage caused.
In a video posted to Twitter, the deer appeared uninjured leaving the home.
Watch the deer walk out of the house below
OHH DEER- homeowner comes home only to find that a deer jumped through a window. #NorfolkOPP assisted an animal removal service in removing the #deer from the home. @ONresources ^es pic.twitter.com/V50LTsiyfF— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 28, 2019