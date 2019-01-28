

CTV Kitchener





Oh, deer.

A homeowner in Port Dover came home to find an unlikely intruder in their house.

Initially, the homeowner saw a damaged window and though that it was a break and enter.

Norfolk County OPP say that the intruder was a deer that had jumped through a window of the house.

It had then barricaded itself in a bedroom.

The Hobbitstee Wildlife Reserve came and helped the deer find its way out.

There was no estimate on the damage caused.

In a video posted to Twitter, the deer appeared uninjured leaving the home.

Watch the deer walk out of the house below