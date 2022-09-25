Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week
Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed was walking home from a party around midnight on Wellington Road 17 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The driver did not remain at the scene.
From the outset, police knew the make and model of the vehicle they were looking for.
“Some of the evidence that was left behind at the scene, it was examined, and investigators were able to determine it was a 1995 to 1997 white Dodge Neon,” said Const. Jacob Unger with Wellington County OPP.
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
On Friday, a Guelph court heard David and Anastasia Halliburton were granted bail late Thursday afternoon.
The pair were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged for their alleged involvement in the fatal hit and run that killed Shortreed 14 years ago.
In 2008, Shortreed, 18, was walking home from a party near Alma, Ont. when he was hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene. In the decade and a half since, police have been searching for those responsible.
'Sense of relief' for Ont. family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
For the past 14 years, Lucas Shortreed’s family has been looking for answers into who killed him.
“Anniversaries for the past 14 years have been tough,” said Jenneen Beattie, Shortreed’s sister. “Thanksgiving has always been tough since the accident happened on Thanksgiving weekend.”
Beattie said her brother’s absence is especially noticed on special occasions.
“My wedding, he wasn’t there, and he hasn’t met my daughter,” she said.
“Having a lot of unanswered questions around what happened that night has left wounds longer than had we had more information or been able to wrap it up,” Beattie said.
Around 15 to 20 youth involved in Kitchener altercation: police
For the second time in less than a week, Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight in Kitchener involving up to 20 teenagers.
A least one youth was hurt in the most recent altercation that happen Sunday afternoon near Fairview Park Mall.
Police were called to reports of a physical altercation in the area of Fairway Park South and Wabanaki Drive just before 3 p.m.
A witness reported the incident involved 15 to 20 youth.
When officers arrived, they found one youth with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say if the other teenagers remained on-scene.
Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate.
Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.
The flags targeted line the fence of Kristie Martin’s home and include those supporting Black Lives Matter, pride, abortion rights and Every Child Matters.
“We wanted to put them up to show people that Listowel is a safe place. You be out, you can be proud, you don’t have to live in fear,” Martin said.
Police believe they were damaged sometime over the weekend or on Monday.
“They cut [the flags], and they were really angry about it,” Martin said. “I think the one that they hated the most was the ‘Science is Real’ flag, that’s the one they spent the most time on.”
