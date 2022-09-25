Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week

Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.

On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed was walking home from a party around midnight on Wellington Road 17 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

From the outset, police knew the make and model of the vehicle they were looking for.

“Some of the evidence that was left behind at the scene, it was examined, and investigators were able to determine it was a 1995 to 1997 white Dodge Neon,” said Const. Jacob Unger with Wellington County OPP.

The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.

On Friday, a Guelph court heard David and Anastasia Halliburton were granted bail late Thursday afternoon.

The pair were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged for their alleged involvement in the fatal hit and run that killed Shortreed 14 years ago.

In 2008, Shortreed, 18, was walking home from a party near Alma, Ont. when he was hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene. In the decade and a half since, police have been searching for those responsible.

For the past 14 years, Lucas Shortreed’s family has been looking for answers into who killed him.

“Anniversaries for the past 14 years have been tough,” said Jenneen Beattie, Shortreed’s sister. “Thanksgiving has always been tough since the accident happened on Thanksgiving weekend.”

Lucas Shortreed, 18, was killed in fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont. in 2008.

Beattie said her brother’s absence is especially noticed on special occasions.

“My wedding, he wasn’t there, and he hasn’t met my daughter,” she said.

“Having a lot of unanswered questions around what happened that night has left wounds longer than had we had more information or been able to wrap it up,” Beattie said.

Fairway Road South and Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener.

