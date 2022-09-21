Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.

Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.

On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed was walking home from a party around midnight on Wellington Road 17 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene, but police determined the suspect vehicle was a 1995-1997 white Dodge Neon. In the years since, police say they’ve followed up on over 100 tips.

On Tuesday around noon, Wellington County OPP announced earlier that day officers executed a search warrant at a Mapleton Township address. Two people were charged and a vehicle was recovered from the property.

David Alexander Halliburton, 55, of Arthur Township is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm and obstructing justice.

Anastasia Marie Halliburton, 53, also of Arthur Township, is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.