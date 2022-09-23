Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail

The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.

On Friday, a Guelph court heard David and Anastasia Halliburton were granted bail late Thursday afternoon.

The pair were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged for their alleged involvement in the fatal hit and run that killed Shortreed 14 years ago.

In 2008, Shortreed, 18, was walking home from a party near Alma, Ont. when he was hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene. In the decade and a half since, police have been searching for those responsible.

On Wednesday there was a breakthrough in the investigation with police searching a Mapleton Township home a few kilometers from the crash site. Two people were charged and a vehicle was recovered.

Speaking to CTV News on Thursday, Shortreed’s mother said a lot of pain could have been avoided.

“So many times I’ve said if they just stopped, and if they had just stopped and been there, there wouldn’t have been this 14 years of police investigation, this not knowing,” said Judie Moore. “We could have just buried Lucas and went on with our lives, so much easier than not knowing who had did it.”

Dave Halliburton, 55, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm and accessory after the fact.

Anastasia Halliburton, 53, is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

The allegations have not been proven in court. David and Anastasia Hallibuton’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.